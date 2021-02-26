Can't connect right now! retry
Lahore back on path to becoming a garbage dump

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Daily Jang/via Geo.tv

  • Lahore once again on the path to becoming a garbage dump as the LWMC fails to reach an agreement with the new cleaning firm.
  • Lahore's sanitation situation has deteriorated, with rubbish strewn across the streets making it impossible for citizens to pass through.
  • With summers around the corner, mosquitoes' breeding season has also started, bringing diseases such the dengue virus.

LAHORE: Punjab's capital city has once again returned to the path to becoming a garbage dump after the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was unable to reach an agreement with the new cleaning firm, the Daily Jang reported on Friday.

The sanitation situation in Lahore has deteriorated, with rubbish strewn across the streets making it impossible for citizens to pass through due to the stench.

Read more: 'Silent killer' smog can reduce lifespans by 6-11 years, says PM Imran Khan

Businesses, too, have come to a standstill due to the piles of garbage and citizens have expressed outrage over the seemingly negligent behaviour of the authorities as trash is not being picked up from the streets and neighbourhoods for many days.

What's more, with summers around the corner, mosquitoes' breeding season has also started, which increases the danger of spreading diseases such as malaria and dengue virus.

Also read: Lahore Commissioner orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, factories

The LWMC, in its defence, said some 5,000 tonnes of garbage is collected from Lahore on a daily basis, with 3,000 tonnes picked up a day prior.

On Friday, Lahore's total garbage amounted to 7,000 tonnes, the LWMC underlined, noting that negotiations for a likely agreement with the new cleaning company were underway.

