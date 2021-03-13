Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: The Punjab auqaf department announced that Lahore’s Data Darbar and other shrines have been closed for devotees due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Auqaf department said that, in total, 547 shrines located across the province have been closed to stem the rising coronavirus cases. They added that the shrines will be closed till April 15.

Meanwhile, the manager of the Data Darbar said that the shrine’s mosque will only be opened for prayers. He added that all the coronavirus standard operating procedures will be followed during the prayers.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that the shrines will be allowed open up on March 15 of this year after they were closed due to the coronavirus. 

However, the NCOC took back its decision this week as a third wave of coronavirus causes havoc in the country. 

