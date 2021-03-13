Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Saturday Mar 13, 2021
Coronavirus cases are going up again and the Punjab government has decided to reimpose several restrictions in different districts of the province.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted an update on the new restrictions, saying that COVID-19 cases, especially the UK variant, were spreading across the province.
"According to the advice of health experts, starting from Saturday night, we have decided to implement strict coronavirus SOPs in districts with over 5% positivity rate for the next 15 days," he said.
The Punjab health department issued a notification detailing the restrictions and situation across the province on Saturday.
"The positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," the notification read.
The restrictions are being put in place under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020.
Here's what you can and cannot do:
The Punjab Auqaf department announced Saturday that Lahore’s Data Darbar and other shrines have been closed for devotees due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The Auqaf department said that, in total, 547 shrines located across the province have been closed to stem the rising coronavirus cases. They added that the shrines will be closed till April 15.
The manager of the Data Darbar said the shrine’s mosque will only open for prayers. He added that all the coronavirus standard operating procedures will be followed during the prayers.
Five districts in Punjab have been declared as "high risk" after the coronavirus spread in the province increased, as per Geo News.
In Lahore, the coronavirus positivity ratio has reached 12.67%, while 991 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours — the highest number of infections reported in the city in a year.
As many as 94,292 people have contracted the virus in Lahore, and 2,303 patients have lost their lives to the disease.
