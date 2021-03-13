Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

The restrictions are being put in place under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020. Photo: AFP

Punjab reimposes coronavirus restrictions as cases start increasing

Provincial health department says positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming

CM Usman Buzdar says COVID-19 cases, especially the UK variant, spreading across the province at a concerning rate

Coronavirus cases are going up again and the Punjab government has decided to reimpose several restrictions in different districts of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted an update on the new restrictions, saying that COVID-19 cases, especially the UK variant, were spreading across the province.

"According to the advice of health experts, starting from Saturday night, we have decided to implement strict coronavirus SOPs in districts with over 5% positivity rate for the next 15 days," he said.

The Punjab health department issued a notification detailing the restrictions and situation across the province on Saturday.

"The positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," the notification read.

Read more: Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases

The restrictions are being put in place under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020.

Here's what you can and cannot do: