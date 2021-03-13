Shoaib Akhtar lost for words after KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi named in former pacer's honour

The Rawalpindi Express shared a photo of the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium on Twitter

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday said he was lost for words after the "historic" KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi was named in his honour.

"Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium," shared the Rawalpindi Express on Twitter.

The world's fast bowler said that he is "rarely ever lost for words" but he was today after the change in the stadium's name.

"I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love and respect I have received over the years," said Akhtar.



The former fast bowler said he had done his 'best' to serve Pakistan with the "utmost dedication and passionate determination".

He said that he had done so to always keep the country's "flag high", adding that he had always worn the Star and Crescent on his chest with pride.

Akhtar played 47 Tests, 163 ODIS and 15 T20Is for Pakistan in his career. During his time in international cricket, the pacer took 444 wickets in total.