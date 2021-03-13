Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Friends saw Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez coming

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez was 'a long time coming'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted their ways and called off engagement after being together for nearly four years. 

The duo's friends say they knew the split was going to happen as it 'was a long time coming.'

"This has been a long time coming," a source told PEOPLE. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry breakup. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

The Latino power couple were last seen on March 1 in the Dominican Republic where she's shooting a film.

Earlier, sources close to the couple revealed there were troubles between the two since a few months now. 

"They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," an insider told E!News.

"They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew," they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth left alone to face Meghan-Harry crisis after Philip's hospitalisation

Queen Elizabeth left alone to face Meghan-Harry crisis after Philip's hospitalisation

Priyanka Chopra grateful to Nick Jonas for showering constant love on her

Priyanka Chopra grateful to Nick Jonas for showering constant love on her

Sharon Osbourne issues apology after publicly supporting Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne issues apology after publicly supporting Piers Morgan
Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children

Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children
Khloe Kardashian claps back against ‘despicable’ critics

Khloe Kardashian claps back against ‘despicable’ critics
Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview
Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas
Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Oprah Winfrey puts the spotlight on Priyanka Chopra after Harry, Meghan

Oprah Winfrey puts the spotlight on Priyanka Chopra after Harry, Meghan
Gayle King says Meghan Markle has evidence to back up royals are racist

Gayle King says Meghan Markle has evidence to back up royals are racist

Trump gets an earful from Stephen Colbert after taking credit for vaccine rollout

Trump gets an earful from Stephen Colbert after taking credit for vaccine rollout

Latest

view all