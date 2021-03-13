Friends saw Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez coming

Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez was 'a long time coming'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted their ways and called off engagement after being together for nearly four years.



The duo's friends say they knew the split was going to happen as it 'was a long time coming.'

"This has been a long time coming," a source told PEOPLE. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry breakup. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

The Latino power couple were last seen on March 1 in the Dominican Republic where she's shooting a film.

Earlier, sources close to the couple revealed there were troubles between the two since a few months now.

"They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," an insider told E!News.

"They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew," they added.