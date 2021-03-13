Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Queen Elizabeth left alone to face Meghan-Harry crisis after Philip's hospitalisation

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Queen Elizabeth does not currently have her husband by her side amid Meghan and Harry fiasco

Queen Elizabeth has been left blind-sided without her support from Prince Philip in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

The 95-year-old monarch does not currently have her husband by her side, who has been admitted to the hospital since three weeks. 

According to royal biopgrapher Ian Lloyd, "I think he would be there to discuss it with the Queen.

"The marvellous thing of course is that the Queen can trust him 100 percent, I am sure she can also trust some of her courtiers but you never quite know what's going to get out," he said. 

"With him, she can discuss the situation totally in private and he would give advice and offer support - that would be invaluable. 

"Prince Philip would be there by lunch or dinner, sitting side by side with the Queen and offering consolation," Lloyd added. 

