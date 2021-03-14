Watch: When Umar Gul became first bowler to take 5 wickets in a Twenty20 international

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Sunday Mar 14, 2021


  • PCB shares historic moment when the former bowler Umar Gul became the first one to take five wickets in a Twenty 20 int'l.
  • The former bowler took five for six against New Zealand at The Oval in 2009.
  • Gul, 36, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday reminisced the historic moment when the former bowler Umar Gul became the first cricketer to take five wickets in a Twenty 20 international.

Read more: T20 World Cup winner Umar Gul bids farewell to all forms of cricket

"#DidYouKnow @mdk_gul was the first to take five wickets in an innings in a Twenty20 international, he took five for six against New Zealand at The Oval in 2009," read the tweet shared by the cricket board.

The former bowler took five for six against New Zealand at The Oval in 2009. Gul, 36, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year.

He represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs, and 60 T20Is from 2003-16.

