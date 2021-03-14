Watch: When Umar Gul became first bowler to take 5 wickets in a Twenty20 international





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday reminisced the historic moment when the former bowler Umar Gul became the first cricketer to take five wickets in a Twenty 20 international.

"#DidYouKnow @mdk_gul was the first to take five wickets in an innings in a Twenty20 international, he took five for six against New Zealand at The Oval in 2009," read the tweet shared by the cricket board.

The former bowler took five for six against New Zealand at The Oval in 2009. Gul, 36, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year.

He represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs, and 60 T20Is from 2003-16.