Dubai's 'Love Lake' a romantic spot for relaxation away from city's hubbub

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

YouTube/Screengrab via Geo.tv

DUBAI: The world's only man-made, heart-shaped lake — "Love Lake" — in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a popular tourist spot for lovebirds to relax away from the city's hubbub.

Considered a symbol of love at Al-Qudra Oasis, the two gigantic interconnected heart-shaped lakes are fast gaining attention of everyone around the world.

Built in the middle of the Dubai desert, the "Love Lake" is no less than a masterpiece, spread over an area of ​​550,000 square metres. It is built away from the urban area and has numerous species of plants, more than 16,000 trees, and hundreds of thousands of colourful flowers.

The lake's surroundings are also unique, with the word "Love" written in beautiful cursive English, attracting the attention of tourists arriving at the destination via air.

Its entrance is also shaped like a heart, with heart-shaped gate, trees, and fountains. The lake also boasts a fenced area called "Hadirah" for picnics and barbecue with friends and family, as well as a glow-in-the-dark running track.

First opened to tourists in 2018, the lake got very popular after Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum shared its picture on his Instagram account.

It remains open 24 hours, is free of cost, and has basic facilities such as clean water and washrooms. To add to its allure, there's a selfie wall for tourists, with space for two people to pose, a plus symbol in the middle, and a heart symbol at the end.

