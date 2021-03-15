Eggs, ink thrown at Shahbaz Gill on visit to Lahore High Court

LAHORE: With the political situation in the country getting uglier by the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill was attacked with eggs and ink when he arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.



Two eggs and black ink were thrown at Gill inside the LHC's premises after he arrived for a hearing at the court.

Gill mostly remained unharmed, but some of the ink landed on his face and hands, TV footage showed.

Geo News reported that the Opposition workers who were allegedly involved in the attack were hen set on by PTI supporters as security personnel rushed Gill to the courtroom.

While talking to the media, Gill described the incident as hooliganism and said the Opposition had actually thrown the ink of their own black deeds on him.

"I am fine. Neither will we return a slap with 10 more, nor will we abuse them in response," he said, making an indirect reference to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's statement, in which she had said the PML-N will "return every slap with 10 of our own" after some of the party's senior leaders scuffled with ordinary PTI supporters earlier this month.

"Please go and tell Maryam Nawaz that I am not scared," Gill said, stating that he had been warned by multiple sources that the attack had been planned in advance.

He had tweeted an hour before the incident suggesting that he knew of a planned attack.



"Will be presenting myself before the honourable judges at the Lahore High Court at 2:00pm today," he had written on Twitter.

"I have learnt from some journalist friends that the PML-N ghunda (hooligan) group has prepared to attack me. I am Imran Khan's soldier — I will not be intimidated and will arrive to the court. I believe in politics, not ghunda gardi."

Attacks on politicians

Earlier this month, on March 6, PML-N leaders had gathered to address a press conference outside parliament when they were surrounded by PTI supporters shouting slogans. An altercation and scuffle soon followed between the two parties.

A Peshawari chappal was thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticising the government.



Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and senior PML-N leader Mussaddik Malik also got into physical altercations with some of the demonstrators, while Malik was also hit on the back of the neck by an unidentified man.

There were also reports that PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib had been hurt in the melee as the political leaders scuffled with PTI supporters.