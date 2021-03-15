Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Eggs, ink thrown at Shahbaz Gill on visit to Lahore High Court

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

LAHORE: With the political situation in the country getting uglier by the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill was attacked with eggs and ink when he arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.

Two eggs and black ink were thrown at Gill inside the LHC's premises after he arrived for a hearing at the court.

Gill mostly remained unharmed, but some of the ink landed on his face and hands, TV footage showed.

Geo News reported that the Opposition workers who were allegedly involved in the attack were hen set on by PTI supporters as security personnel rushed Gill to the courtroom.

While talking to the media, Gill described the incident as hooliganism and said the Opposition had actually thrown the ink of their own black deeds on him. 

Read more: PTI supporters, PML-N leaders come to blows; shoe thrown at Ahsan Iqbal

"I am fine. Neither will we return a slap with 10 more, nor will we abuse them in response," he said, making an indirect reference to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's statement, in which she had said the PML-N will "return every slap with 10 of our own" after some of the party's senior leaders scuffled with ordinary PTI supporters earlier this month. 

"Please go and tell Maryam Nawaz that I am not scared," Gill said, stating that he had been warned by multiple sources that the attack had been planned in advance. 

He had tweeted an hour before the incident suggesting that he knew of a planned attack. 

"Will be presenting myself before the honourable judges at the Lahore High Court at 2:00pm today," he had written on Twitter. 

"I have learnt from some journalist friends that the PML-N ghunda (hooligan) group has prepared to attack me. I am Imran Khan's soldier — I will not be intimidated and will arrive to the court. I believe in politics, not ghunda gardi." 

Attacks on politicians

Earlier this month, on March 6, PML-N leaders had gathered to address a press conference outside parliament when they were surrounded by PTI supporters shouting slogans. An altercation and scuffle soon followed between the two parties.

A Peshawari chappal was thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticising the government.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and senior PML-N leader Mussaddik Malik also got into physical altercations with some of the demonstrators, while Malik was also hit on the back of the neck by an unidentified man.

There were also reports that PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib had been hurt in the melee as the political leaders scuffled with PTI supporters. 

More From Pakistan:

Sindh re-introduces COVID-19 restrictions — markets to close early, 50% work-from-home implemented

Sindh re-introduces COVID-19 restrictions — markets to close early, 50% work-from-home implemented
'More dangerous than last wave': As coronavirus spreads, Punjab CM warns against complacency

'More dangerous than last wave': As coronavirus spreads, Punjab CM warns against complacency
Pakistan joins OIC to observe International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Pakistan joins OIC to observe International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Planting olives can help bring foreign exchange into Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Planting olives can help bring foreign exchange into Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Viral 'proposal' video: Fawad Chaudhry defends expelled students of Lahore University

Viral 'proposal' video: Fawad Chaudhry defends expelled students of Lahore University
Islamabad police receive 2,700 fake calls daily: IG Qazi Jamilur Rehman

Islamabad police receive 2,700 fake calls daily: IG Qazi Jamilur Rehman
Govt orders investigation into ‘objectionable activities’ during Aurat March 2021

Govt orders investigation into ‘objectionable activities’ during Aurat March 2021
Students in limbo as Karachi University yet to announce two-year degree programme policy

Students in limbo as Karachi University yet to announce two-year degree programme policy
LHC to hear NAB's plea seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail today

LHC to hear NAB's plea seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail today
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Qatar on two-day trip for international expo

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Qatar on two-day trip for international expo
Probe ordered as student dies in Peshawar police custody

Probe ordered as student dies in Peshawar police custody
PPP to approach IHC against rejection of votes in Senate chairman election

PPP to approach IHC against rejection of votes in Senate chairman election

Latest

view all