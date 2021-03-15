Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhone models?

Monday Mar 15, 2021

  • WhatsApp reportedly working on an update.
  • Update might not be compatible some iPhone models.

Some WhatsApp users might not be able to use the messaging app on their iPhone as the platform is reportedly working on changes in its service.

The messaging app, that has a whopping two billion plus users worldwide to its credit, is reportedly working on an update that will not be compatible with the older iOS version.

Simply put, this means that some users will not be able to use WhatsApp anymore.

"WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.21.50 drops the support for iOS 9," WABetainfo said in a Twitter post. This means people with iPhone 4s or older versions will not have access to the app anymore.

However, the users with an iPhone 5 or updated models can continue to use the platform.

