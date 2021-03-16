Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wants public to take third coronavirus wave seriously

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid speaking at an awareness seminar as chief guest for 'Safe Campuses, Role of Stakeholders in Students Health Safety'. Photo: @Dr_YasminRashid/ Twitter

People’s carelessness causing spread of third coronavirus wave, says Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

In media talk at a medical varisty, Dr Rashid says Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Lahore and Rawalpindi are on the coronavirus hit list.

Punjab minister shares updates on vaccination process in province

FAISALABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wants people to take third wave of coronavirus seriously.

In a media talk at the Faisalabad Medical University, the government official expressed the belief that the third wave of COVID-19 is "spreading rapidly" because of the public's "carelessness" and the non-implementation of standard operating procedures.

Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Lahore and Rawalpindi are on the coronavirus hit list, she said.

The Punjab minister shared updates on the vaccination process in the province and said people over 60 years of age were being vaccinated.



A total of 114 vaccination centres are functional and more than 22,000 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far, she said.



She called on the media to play a role in sensitising the public to remain vigilant so that coronavirus could be "defeated again".

This is no time for processions: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Giving her opinion on the political situation in Pakistan, Dr Rashid said this is not a time for processions. "If the Opposition has reservations, let them come and sit with us and make election reforms," she said.



She said that she regretted the "inappropriate comment" of an Opposition leader on the coronavirus lockdown. "There is no harm in the coronavirus vaccine. It is safe," she said.

