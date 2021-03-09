Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Our Correspondent

WHO recognises Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid among great women leaders in fight against COVID-19

Our Correspondent

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid speaking at an awareness seminar as chief guest for 'Safe Campuses, Role of Stakeholders in Students Health Safety'. Photo: @Dr_YasminRashid/ Twitter
  • WHO recognises Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid's efforts in fight against coronavirus pandemic on International Women's Day 2021.
  • She has been at the forefront of Pakistan's battle against COVID-19.
  • Dr Rashid says she has done only what is her duty.

LAHORE: The World Health Organisation acknowledged Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid among one of the outstanding women in leadership during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021.

WHO Representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha G Mahipala said overall, the role of women has been exemplary during the pandemic in healthcare settings around the globe.

A statement issued by the WHO quoted Mahipala as saying that the international body is "pleased to acknowledge" Dr Rashid's "untiring services during the pandemic".

Read more: Aurat March 2021 invites Pakistan govt for a chat as last year's demands unmet

"Dr Rashid has provided great leadership in the crisis and remains on the frontlines of this combat. For the medical fraternity in Pakistan and around the world, Dr Rashid stands out as an outstanding individual who has saved thousands of lives through effective leadership," the statement read.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Rashid said she was honoured to be mentioned in such "glowing" words by WHO on International Women's Day.

She said she has only done what was the call of her duty and paid tribute to women frontline workers who she said deserved proper mention and gratitude.

The Punjab health minister is a retired professor from the historical King Edward Medical University in Lahore. She has been at the forefront of Pakistan's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. She is known for effectively leading the corona pandemic response in Punjab.

Punjab constitutes 53% of the country's population and under her leadership, the province managed to keep their numbers to just over 29% of total cases. Under her, the province developed a 1,000-bed field hospital at Expo Centre in Lahore.

The province was also able to develop 22 bio-safety level laboratories in her term and established quarantine and isolation facilities in big cities.

