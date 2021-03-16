PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed has successfully undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore. Photo: File

PCB says it will bear the treatment costs for former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, who recently underwent an angioplasty.

Tauseef Ahmed has been an asset to Pakistan Cricket, says PCB's spokesperson.

The former spinner is currently undergoing treatment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that it would bear all treatment costs for former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, who recently underwent two stents during angioplasty.

Tauseef Ahmed will remain under observation for 12 hours, said PCB's spokesperson, adding that Tauseef Ahmed has been an asset to Pakistan Cricket.

"I am in touch with Tauseef Ahmed. [Once discharged from the hospital], he will stay at the National High-Performance Centre until he is able to travel," said the spokesperson.

The former spinner is currently undergoing treatment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Ahmed's angioplasty was successfully carried out.

According to Tauseef Ahmed's nephew Saifuddin, Ahmed has been given two stents during the procedure.



"After 12 hours of observation at the recovery centre, he will be transferred to another ward," said Saifuddin, adding that neither Ahmed nor his family faced any problems at the hospital.

Saifuddin says he is "hopeful that Tauseef Ahmed will be discharged from the hospital soon."

The former cricketer had suffered a heart attack while attending a wedding ceremony on Sunday night.