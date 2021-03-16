Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Sohail Imran

PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed has successfully undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore. Photo: File
  • PCB says it will bear the treatment costs for former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, who recently underwent an angioplasty.
  • Tauseef Ahmed has been an asset to Pakistan Cricket, says PCB's spokesperson.
  • The former spinner is currently undergoing treatment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that it would bear all treatment costs for former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, who recently underwent two stents during angioplasty.

Tauseef Ahmed will remain under observation for 12 hours, said PCB's spokesperson, adding that Tauseef Ahmed has been an asset to Pakistan Cricket. 

"I am in touch with Tauseef Ahmed. [Once discharged from the hospital], he will stay at the National High-Performance Centre until he is able to travel," said the spokesperson.

The former spinner is currently undergoing treatment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Ahmed's angioplasty was successfully carried out. 

Related items

According to Tauseef Ahmed's nephew Saifuddin, Ahmed has been given two stents during the procedure. 

"After 12 hours of observation at the recovery centre, he will be transferred to another ward," said Saifuddin, adding that neither Ahmed nor his family faced any problems at the hospital. 

Saifuddin says he is "hopeful that Tauseef Ahmed will be discharged from the hospital soon."

The former cricketer had suffered a heart attack while attending a wedding ceremony on Sunday night.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans

Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans
Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?
Pakistan cricket team to undergo first round of coronavirus testing tomorrow

Pakistan cricket team to undergo first round of coronavirus testing tomorrow
Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India finalist

Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India finalist
National Women Football Championship: Group B matches suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

National Women Football Championship: Group B matches suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus
Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore
Watch: When Umar Gul became first bowler to take 5 wickets in a Twenty20 international

Watch: When Umar Gul became first bowler to take 5 wickets in a Twenty20 international
'India's day of shame': When the 1996 IND vs SL World Cup match was abandoned

'India's day of shame': When the 1996 IND vs SL World Cup match was abandoned
'Phone kaan say laga rahna chayay': Anwar Ali congratulates Shahnawaz Dhani

'Phone kaan say laga rahna chayay': Anwar Ali congratulates Shahnawaz Dhani
Shoaib Akhtar lost for words after KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi named in former pacer's honour

Shoaib Akhtar lost for words after KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi named in former pacer's honour
Shahnawaz Dahani thanks Ali Tareen for love and support after being named in Test squad

Shahnawaz Dahani thanks Ali Tareen for love and support after being named in Test squad

Latest

view all