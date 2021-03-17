Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

The photograph of an Indian MiG-21 Bison fighter jet. Photo: Twitter
  • MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes while taking off, says IAF.
  • IAF aircraft was on a combat training mission when it crashed.
  • A "court of inquiry" has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash, says IAF.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed on Wednesday after his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed in central India.

According to a tweet by the IAF, the aircraft crashed during take off while the jet was on a combat training mission.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," reads the tweet by the IAF.

In another tweet, it revealed the identity of the captain, adding that a "Court of Inquiry" has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

India has long been criticised for its fleet of outdated MiG-21 Bison aircraft. IAF chief BS Dhanoa said two years ago that the IAF was operating 44-year-old MiG-21 Bison fighter jets when people didn't even drive cars that were this old. 

Around the world, the MiG-21 is hardly in use anymore. According to some reports, the MiG-21 currently serves in just 18 air forces worldwide, which include the two members of NATO (Romania and Croatia).

More From World:

US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings

US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings
Indian students up in arms against appointment of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita as professor

Indian students up in arms against appointment of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita as professor
EU regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine jab, says benefits outweigh risks

EU regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine jab, says benefits outweigh risks
Pandemic may have led to over 220,000 child deaths in South Asia, warns UN

Pandemic may have led to over 220,000 child deaths in South Asia, warns UN
After criticism from allies, Sri Lanka says burqa ban was just 'a proposal'

After criticism from allies, Sri Lanka says burqa ban was just 'a proposal'
Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content

Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content
New Delhi ranks world's most polluted capital for third straight year

New Delhi ranks world's most polluted capital for third straight year
India extends coronavirus restrictions as cases hit 20,000 for sixth day

India extends coronavirus restrictions as cases hit 20,000 for sixth day
New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France
US may approve Astrazeneca vaccine amid concerns over blood clot risks

US may approve Astrazeneca vaccine amid concerns over blood clot risks
Coronavirus: WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca vaccine use

Coronavirus: WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca vaccine use
In pictures: 'Biggest sandstorm in a decade' chokes Beijing

In pictures: 'Biggest sandstorm in a decade' chokes Beijing

Latest

view all