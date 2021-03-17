Babar Azam spotted with unmasked, untested individuals a day before COVID-19 testing

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (third from right) during his meeting with Director-General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad in Lahore, on March 17, 2021. — Photo by author

Babar Azam was spotted in company of unmasked, untested individuals.

The skipper met DG Sports Board Punjab, aims to set up his own club.

Captain wants to set up his club at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground.

A day before the second round of Covid-19 testing ahead of the African tour, national cricket team captain Babar Azam was spotted in the company of unmasked folks and could have potentially exposed himself to the virus.

The national team's grand tour of Africa, which will see them play both Zimbabwe and South Africa, is a week away, with the team expected to depart on March 26.

To make sure that things don't go awry, as they did during the Pakistan Super League 2021 recently, the PCB has made it mandatory for all players and officials to clear four rounds of tests and instructed them to exercise greater care.

However, Azam, who is the skipper and supposed to lead by example, was on Wednesday spotted at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, where he came in close vicinity to people without masks and passed through the facilities also used by people who were not tested and could potentially be virus carriers.

The superstar batsman was also seen coming into contacts with gates and other surfaces, which may not have been sterile.

The purpose of Azam's visit was not pressing as he was there to meet Sports Board Punjab's Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh regarding a club he wants formed at the LCCA ground.

He refused to take questions from the media and left the stadium in a hurry.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB has instructed members of the media to cover Friday's training session of the team at the Gaddafi Stadium from the Far End building - perhaps to reduce the risk of another Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the players' activities, in their own time, could once again throw a wrench in the works.