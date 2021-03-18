Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade

British actor Ralph Fiennes has given his take on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s remarks about the transgender community.



The Harry Potter star who played Lord Voldemort in the franchise spoke to the Telegraph and said that he can’t "understand the vitriol directed at her."

“I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing,” he said.

Last year, other Harry Potter stars had spoken against the author, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, Katie Leung and Evanna Lynch.