Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
GSDSports Desk

PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

By
GSDSports Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Pictures of the youngest Pakistani bowlers to achieve the hat-trick feat. Photo: Twitter./PCB
  • PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket.
  • The board named Aqib Javed for ODI format, Mohammad Husnain for T20, and 16-year-old Naseem Shah for the Test format.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared on Thursday details of the youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket across all three formats.

Read more:'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi

The board named Aqib Javed, who is currently 19 years and 81 days old, as the youngest bowler to achieve a hat-trick in ODI cricket.

Mohammad Husnain, who is presently 19 year old, is the youngest bowler to achieve a hat-trick in the T20 format. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Naseem Shah was named the youngest bowler to achieve the accomplishment for Test matches from Pakistan.

Read more: Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking

Another Pakistani to achieve a Test hat-trick was Wasim Akram. In fact, Akram obtained this honour twice within the space of nine days in March 2002. His opponents on both occasions were Sri Lanka. 

Akram is one of the only four bowlers who have two Test hat-tricks to their name. He is also the only bowler to get a hat-trick while being the team captain.

More From Sports:

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources
'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi

'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi
PCB '90% responsible' for PSL 6 bio-secure bubble failure: Quetta Gladiators owner

PCB '90% responsible' for PSL 6 bio-secure bubble failure: Quetta Gladiators owner
Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking

Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking
Player named in Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for coronavirus: PCB

Player named in Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for coronavirus: PCB
Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga

Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga
Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time

Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time
UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts

UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts
PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment

PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment
Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans

Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans
Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?

Latest

view all