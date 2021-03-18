PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket.

Thursday Mar 18, 2021
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared on Thursday details of the youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket across all three formats.
The board named Aqib Javed, who is currently 19 years and 81 days old, as the youngest bowler to achieve a hat-trick in ODI cricket.
Mohammad Husnain, who is presently 19 year old, is the youngest bowler to achieve a hat-trick in the T20 format. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Naseem Shah was named the youngest bowler to achieve the accomplishment for Test matches from Pakistan.
Another Pakistani to achieve a Test hat-trick was Wasim Akram. In fact, Akram obtained this honour twice within the space of nine days in March 2002. His opponents on both occasions were Sri Lanka.
Akram is one of the only four bowlers who have two Test hat-tricks to their name. He is also the only bowler to get a hat-trick while being the team captain.