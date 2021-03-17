Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
GSDSports Desk

Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking

By
GSDSports Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File 

  • Babar Azam is the third-best batsman in T20I and ODI.
  • The skipper has been placed at number six in the Test format.
  • Virat Kohli moved one position up to number five in T20I rankings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been ranked among the world's best batsmen in the latest rankings of the International Cricket Council.

The 26-year-old is the third-best batsman in T20I and ODI. However, he has been placed at number six in the Test format.

(L to R) The rankings of batsmen in ODI, Test, and T20I. – ICC

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli moved one position up to number five in T20I rankings after scoring two back-to-back half-centuries against England in the ongoing five-match series in Ahmedabad.

His teammate KL Rahul, however, was demoted one place down to fourth place, losing his spot to the Pakistani captain.

Related items

The top two T20I spots have been maintained by English batsman Dawid Malan and Australia skipper Aaron Finch, respectively.

In ODI rankings, Kohli and Rohit Sharma secured the top two spots, while Australian batsmen Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have grabbed the top three spots in Test rankings.

More From Sports:

Player named in Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for coronavirus: PCB

Player named in Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for coronavirus: PCB
Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga

Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga
Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time

Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time
UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts

UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts
PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment

PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment
Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans

Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans
Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?
Pakistan cricket team to undergo first round of coronavirus testing tomorrow

Pakistan cricket team to undergo first round of coronavirus testing tomorrow
Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India finalist

Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India finalist
National Women Football Championship: Group B matches suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

National Women Football Championship: Group B matches suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus
Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore

Latest

view all