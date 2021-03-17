Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Babar Azam is the third-best batsman in T20I and ODI.

The skipper has been placed at number six in the Test format.

Virat Kohli moved one position up to number five in T20I rankings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been ranked among the world's best batsmen in the latest rankings of the International Cricket Council.



The 26-year-old is the third-best batsman in T20I and ODI. However, he has been placed at number six in the Test format.

(L to R) The rankings of batsmen in ODI, Test, and T20I. – ICC

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli moved one position up to number five in T20I rankings after scoring two back-to-back half-centuries against England in the ongoing five-match series in Ahmedabad.

His teammate KL Rahul, however, was demoted one place down to fourth place, losing his spot to the Pakistani captain.

The top two T20I spots have been maintained by English batsman Dawid Malan and Australia skipper Aaron Finch, respectively.



In ODI rankings, Kohli and Rohit Sharma secured the top two spots, while Australian batsmen Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have grabbed the top three spots in Test rankings.