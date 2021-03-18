Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 18 2021
Ahmed Faraz

Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral

Ahmed Faraz

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

LAHORE: Police have taken action against a man after the video of a minor driving a car at a busy road in Lahore went viral on Thursday.

In the video, a small boy can be seen driving a car and sitting beside him on the passenger seat is an adult.

When the video went viral on social media, Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid took action and directed the city's traffic police to impound the car and seize its documents.

The CTO revealed that police also confiscated the car owner's driving licence.

He said the car has been taken to a police station for legal proceedings. 

In Pakistan, the minimum age of a person eligible for a driver's licence is 18 years old.

