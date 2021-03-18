Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 18 2021
Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Babar Azam, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli featured in ICC's Justice League Tweet. Photo: ICC Twitter account
  • ICC includes Babar Azam in "Justice League" tweet as a mark of respect for the Pakistani batting star
  • Upset Indian fans question ICC's decision 
  • Pakistanis remind the haters that Babar Azam ranks higher than Kohli in ICC World T20I rankings

Whether they play each other or not, Indian and Pakistani cricket fans are always looking to troll each other whenever an opportunity presents itself.

Read more: Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Whenever one neighbour's cricket team achieves something of note, fans of the other leave no stone unturned in mocking the it.

This certainly seemed to be the case today when the International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to Babar Azam by including him in their "Justice League" tweet, photoshopping the Pakistani skipper's face on top of superhero The Flash's body.

Meanwhile, Indian batting great Virat Kohli's face was photoshopped on Aquaman's body, while England's Ben Stokes featured as Batman.

However, Babar Azam's inclusion in the 'league' did not sit well with many Indian fans, who needlessly mocked and scorned the Pakistani batsman.

An Indian cricket fan felt that Babar shouldn't be included in the team.

When someone praised Babar Azam's classy cover drives, an Indian Twitter user tried to make fun of the Pakistani skipper. Not a good joke.

Twitter user Mahesh Mohanty questioned the Pakistani captain's inclusion in the tweet, adding that Babar Azam has only played and performed against lower ranked teams.

Pakistani cricket fans, however, were not going to be left behind when time came for some jawaabi karwayi (retaliatory action).

One Pakistani cricket fan made fun of India's disastrous recent innings against Australia, where the blue shirts had gotten all out for a meager 36 runs.

Another captured Kohli's supposed reaction to Babar Azam's inclusion in the tweet.

Khadija told an Indian fan to give credit where it is due and acknowledge Babar Azam's greatness.

Indians are jealous of "King Bobby" opined a Pakistani Twitter user.


