Thursday Mar 18 2021
Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

ICC shares its own version of Justice League. Photo: ICC Twitter

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to have some fun with fans on social media, sharing an image in which it featured the six most renowned international cricketers today.

What's most heartening for most Pakistanis is that Babar Azam has been included in the photo alongside Indian skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, English all-rounder Ben Stokes, West Indies Keiron Pollard and Australian Ellyse Perry.

Fans were amused to see that Babar Azam's face has been Photoshopped atop The Flash's body while Virat Kohli has been recognised as Aquaman by the ICC.

Ben Stokes has been referred to as Batman while Ellyse Perry is Wonder Woman.

Leading the pack, right in the front, is Kane Williamson as Superman.

"Unite the league. #SnyderCut," wrote the ICC.

Babar Azam moves up T20 rankings to number 3

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has moved up on the ICC T20 rankings, claiming third place on the list.

The right-handed batsman was demoted to fourth position last week but has regained his place in the top three batsmen after securing 801 points on the latest ICC rankings.

He is the only third batsmen with over 800 ranking points after Dawid Milan (894) and Aaron Finch (830).

