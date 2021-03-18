Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
News Desk

Karachi's northern parts to experience light rain, strong winds: Met

By
News Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Image used for representation only. Photo: File.

  • Met predicts rain, strong winds in Karachi.
  • Says thunderstorm cells formed in city's northern part.
  • Winds could blow at a speed of 25 to 30 mph, says Met.

KARACHI:  Rising temperature in the North-Western part of the city has led to the formation of thunderstorm cells, the Meteorological Department announced Thursday.

Met Office, in a statement, said owing to the thunderstorm cells, lightning could be witnessed in different parts of the city, including Bahria Town, Gadap Town, and areas surrounding the Airport. 

Northern parts of the city are also likely to receive light drizzling together with strong winds, the Meteorological Department said.

"Winds can blow at a speed of 25 to 30 mph," the statement said.

More From Pakistan:

Court directs FIA to file case against Babar Azam about alleged harassment

Court directs FIA to file case against Babar Azam about alleged harassment

In letter to parliamentary leaders, NA speaker stresses need to form electoral reforms committee

In letter to parliamentary leaders, NA speaker stresses need to form electoral reforms committee
Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman discuss resignations from Parliament, PDM strategy

Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman discuss resignations from Parliament, PDM strategy
Lahore motorway gang rape case: ATC reserves verdict as arguments conclude

Lahore motorway gang rape case: ATC reserves verdict as arguments conclude
Kicks, punches thrown as Karachi traffic cop reprimands citizen for parking on road

Kicks, punches thrown as Karachi traffic cop reprimands citizen for parking on road
PPP summons CEC meeting on April 4

PPP summons CEC meeting on April 4
PM Imran Khan tells secretary to quickly determine status of missing members of 13 Baloch families

PM Imran Khan tells secretary to quickly determine status of missing members of 13 Baloch families
Ali Gul Pir parodies PM Imran Khan, explains how to deal with corruption

Ali Gul Pir parodies PM Imran Khan, explains how to deal with corruption
Fake degree scandal: Peshawar's Islamia College recommended to recheck 2008-16 results

Fake degree scandal: Peshawar's Islamia College recommended to recheck 2008-16 results
PMC to be responsible for any dire consequences, say foreign medical graduates

PMC to be responsible for any dire consequences, say foreign medical graduates
Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral

Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral
Explainer: If the opposition resigns en masse, will that guarantee a fresh election?

Explainer: If the opposition resigns en masse, will that guarantee a fresh election?

Latest

view all