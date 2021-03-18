Karachi's northern parts to experience light rain, strong winds: Met

Image used for representation only. Photo: File.

Met predicts rain, strong winds in Karachi.

Says thunderstorm cells formed in city's northern part.

Winds could blow at a speed of 25 to 30 mph, says Met.

KARACHI: Rising temperature in the North-Western part of the city has led to the formation of thunderstorm cells, the Meteorological Department announced Thursday.

Met Office, in a statement, said owing to the thunderstorm cells, lightning could be witnessed in different parts of the city, including Bahria Town, Gadap Town, and areas surrounding the Airport.

Northern parts of the city are also likely to receive light drizzling together with strong winds, the Meteorological Department said.

"Winds can blow at a speed of 25 to 30 mph," the statement said.