Friday Mar 19 2021
Scott Disick tells Khloe Kardashian what led to his split with Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie asked Scott Disick to choose between her and Kourtney Kardashian 

Scott Disick shared a shocking ultimatum about Kourtney Kardashian given to him by Sofia Richie that led to his breakup with her. 

On March 18 season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott said Sofia asked him to choose between her and Kourtney. 

"She came to me and explained all the things that made her feel insecure in our relationship and why it was so difficult for her to be in it," Scott shared with Khloe Kardashian. "And I feel like she likes being the center of attention…And she goes, ‘In your life, I feel like I'm the last person that gets attention.'"

Responding to this, Khloe applauded Sofia for her honesty. 

Scott continued, "She was super mature about it and said like, ‘I just want to be there for you but, how can we figure things out where I feel comfortable?'"

Scott went on to reveal that it was Sofia who wanted to "spend some time together" again. At the time, the pair agreed to "take things slow," leaving Scott feeling good about the reunion.

In a confessional clip, the Flip It Like Disick star said he was determined to "make our relationship work and make her feel like she's the priority."

However, upon reuniting the couple could not make their relationship last for long as they split for good in August 2020. 

