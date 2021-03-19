Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Panelists discuss hardships faced by 'half-widows' of IoK at virtual conference

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Screengrab of the virtual meeting.
  • The panelists discuss the issue of 'half-widows' of Kashmir at an online conference.
  • The conference was moderated by prominent peace activist Marijan Lucas from the Netherlands and Ali Raza Syed who is the chairman of Kashmir council EU.
  • Mashal Malik, head of the Peace and Culture Organisation, says that women in Occupied Kashmir have been facing a lot of hardships.

The woes of Kashmiri 'half-widows' is a very serious issue and should be immediately addressed.

These comments were made by the former Azad Kashmir Minister Farzana Yaqub at an online conference titled "The half-widows of Jammu and Kashmir".

The conference was moderated by prominent peace activist Marijan Lucas from the Netherlands and Ali Raza Syed who is the chairman of Kashmir council EU.

The term "half-widow" is used for Kashmiri women whose husbands have disappeared and still missing during the ongoing conflict in Kashmir.  These women are called "half-widows" because they have no idea whether their husbands are dead or alive.

This was the 8th edition of the conference which is being organised since 2014.

Prominent women's rights activists of Kashmiri origin, living in different parts of the world as well as in IoK and Azad Kashmir, addressed the conference.

Mashal Malik, the head of the Peace and Culture Organisation, said that women in Occupied Kashmir were facing a lot of hardships.

Meanwhile, Assabah Khan from Srinagar, who is a human rights activist for the last 20 years, narrated her story. Khan’s husband, Farooq Ahmed Dar, is in an Indian jail. She also mentioned the names of some women in the occupied valley who are fighting for the release of their loved ones.

Assabah also highlighted that in an alarming sign, there are currently 18,000 Kashmiri children in Indian jails whose mothers are worried.

Lamenting the ineffectiveness of international aid regarding the issue of half-widows, former Azad Kashmir minister said that women do not know if their spouses are alive or dead. "She cannot remarry, nor can she divide her husband's property," she added.

Read more: Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India

Efforts should be made at the international level to alleviate the plight of the people of Occupied Kashmir, especially women, she underscored.

Meanwhile, Hawala Siddiqui from Canada, the co-founder of the Silk Organisation, said that people should highlight the issues of women in Occupied Kashmir, especially sexual violence against them, through social media.

"We need to highlight the suffering of these women so that their voices can reach the world," she stressed.

Over 10,000 Kashmiri men have been missing and their wives, mothers, and sisters were still waiting because they did not know if they were dead or alive, Hawala said.

Suraya Siddiqui, another Kashmiri woman from Canada, also stressed the need for global action against violence against Kashmiri women.

Meanwhile, Maria Iqbal Tarana, the Executive Director of Youth Forum Azad Kashmir, noted that apart from the women of Occupied Kashmir, children are also being subjected to brutal Indian attacks at the Line of Control (LoC).

More From World:

Coronavirus: Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Coronavirus: Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months

India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months
FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent

FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent
Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India

Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India
Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus

Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus
Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research

Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research
China confirms first local coronavirus case since February

China confirms first local coronavirus case since February
Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry

Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry
WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US

WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US
Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study

Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study
Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan

Latest

view all