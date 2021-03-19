What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?

Friday Mar 19, 2021
The political party along with the personality contesting the election are both important for voters when casting a ballot, surveys carried out by Ipsos, Gallup Pakistan and Pulse have revealed.
In the survey by Ipsos, 45% respondents said they believe voters give weight to both party and personality, wheres 42% people, who responded to a similar survey by Gallup Pakistan, reported the same.
A Pulse Consultant survey, however, revealed that 52% people think voters prioritise the party above all other factors.
The three firms released findings of their surveys based on the opinion of more than 3,000 voters, overall, in the NA-75 Daska constituency.
All three surveys were conducted between March 2 and March 9, 2021.
According to the Ipsos survey findings, whereas 45% respondents feel voters give preference to both party and personality while voting, 25% believe voters attach importance to the party and 23% think voters prioritise the personality contesting the election.
In comparison, 42% respondents to the Gallup Pakistan survey said they feel voters prefer the party and personality, 30% felt voters hold the party as most important and 19% believed voters prioritise the personality alone.
The majority of Pulse Consultant survey respondents, on the other hand — 52% to be precise — were of the view that voters from Daska only prioritise the party while voting.
The remaining 24% felt they see party and personality, both, as important factors, while 13 believed voters only vote according to the personality standing for elections.
Respondents were also asked what they themselves prioritise while voting.
Most of the Ipsos survey respondents — 41% — gave weightage to both party and personality while voting, whereas 32% said they favour the personality alone and 27% said they attach importance to the party.
Among the Gallup Pakistan respondents, 46% said they prioritise the combined party and personality element, 30% reported giving preference to the party and 20% said the contesting personality matters most to them.
According to the Pulse Consultant survey's findings, 55% of the respondents consider the party the most important aspect while voting, 30% think party and personality are both important and 15% believe the personality is the top-most important factor.