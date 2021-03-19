What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?

According to the Ipsos survey findings, whereas 45% respondents feel voters give preference to both party and personality while voting, 25% believe voters attach importance to the party and 23% think voters prioritise the personality contesting the election.

In comparison, 42% respondents to the Gallup Pakistan survey said they feel voters prefer the party and personality, 30% felt voters hold the party as most important and 19% believed voters prioritise the personality alone.

Pulse Consultant survey



The majority of Pulse Consultant survey respondents, on the other hand — 52% to be precise — were of the view that voters from Daska only prioritise the party while voting.

The remaining 24% felt they see party and personality, both, as important factors, while 13 believed voters only vote according to the personality standing for elections.



What are your personal preferences while voting?



Respondents were also asked what they themselves prioritise while voting.

Ipsos survey

Most of the Ipsos survey respondents — 41% — gave weightage to both party and personality while voting, whereas 32% said they favour the personality alone and 27% said they attach importance to the party.

Gallup Pakistan survey



Among the Gallup Pakistan respondents, 46% said they prioritise the combined party and personality element, 30% reported giving preference to the party and 20% said the contesting personality matters most to them.

Pulse Consultant survey



According to the Pulse Consultant survey's findings, 55% of the respondents consider the party the most important aspect while voting, 30% think party and personality are both important and 15% believe the personality is the top-most important factor.









