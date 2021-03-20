Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Sports Desk

PCB expecting assurance from ICC for Indian visas for Pakistan team

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expecting to get an assurance that an Indian visa will be given to the Pakistan cricket team at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive meeting this month.

The PCB has asked ICC to make sure that the Pakistan team get an Indian visa for their participation in the T20 World Cup this year.

Earlier, March 30 was set as the deadline to get the assurance from the international cricket body.

Read more: PCB seeks written guarantee from ICC for Indian visas for T20 World Cup 2021

Indian news organisations have reported that the Indian board has got assurance from the government in this respect.

In February, PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani had said if the T20 World Cup was to be held in India, then the country would have to extend full cooperation — such as visas and full security to the squad — to Pakistan. If, however, it was unable to do so, then the event should be moved to another venue.

More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter seen in teaser promo of healthcare initiative

Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter seen in teaser promo of healthcare initiative
Meet Kashmala Batool, the only woman referee in the 13th National Women Football Championship

Meet Kashmala Batool, the only woman referee in the 13th National Women Football Championship
Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan

Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan
Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman

Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman
'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam

'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam
Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram

Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram
Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series

Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series
Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan
Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp

Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp
Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet

Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet
Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary

Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary
Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Latest

view all