Punjab police register case against PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif

LAHORE: Punjab police on Saturday registered a case against PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif over a complaint filed by a citizen for maligning state institutions.

The police said that the case against the PML-N leader has been registered at the Township Police Station of Lahore. They added that different sections of the law have been included in the case.

The police said that the case has been registered against the complaint of Lahore resident Jameel Saleem.

Saleem has claimed that Latif had hurled insults against Pakistan’s national security, government and state institutions. He has also claimed that the PML-N leader sowed “seeds of hate” among the PPP and PML-N workers.

The complainant said that the MNA hurt the sentiments of the people to cause chaos in the country. He added that by the statement the PML-N leader tried to terrorise citizens.

The FIR states that by making such a statement the PML-N leader violated the law. He has included Sections 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1 –B in the FIR.

The FIR comes amid calls by various officials of the government to lodge a case against the PML-N leader. However, the complainant does not have any relation with the government and is a private citizen.

Last week, the ministers had said that PML-N MNA Javed Latif for his 'Pakistan Khappay' remarks, accusing him of issuing an anti-Pakistan statement.

Latif had said during a current affairs show on a private TV channel that if anything happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say "Pakistan Khappay".

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Latif's statement had made it clear that money was dearer to the PML-N than anything else.

He said that those who talk against the solidarity of the country would meet the same fate that MQM founder Altaf Hussain had met, adding that they should apologise for the remarks.

SAPM to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashed out at the statement, saying it is "the height of madness and shamelessness".

"For this [statement] they deserve punishment, not forgiveness," she had tweeted.