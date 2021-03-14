'Nawaz Sharif wants to be like MQM's founder, but he shouldn't forget the latter's fate'

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: Geo Urdu.

Fawad Chaudhry says Nawaz Sharif "wants to be like exiled MQM founder Altaf Hussain, but he should remember the latter's fate."

Says govt ready to hold talks with Opposition but there is no room for negotiation when it comes to corruption cases against PML-N, PPP.

Says PTI does not want to throw Opposition leaders in jail.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif "wants to be like exiled MQM founder Altaf Hussain."

"Nawaz should, however, remember the ultimate fate of the MQM leader," Chaudhry said.

The minister was addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz.

Chaudhry further said that Nawaz Sharif and the founder of MQM are the "gift of the 1985 elections".



"They are not political people, because defeat in politics is something common. Losing, however, does not give anyone the licence to speak against the state," Chaudhry said.





"MQM's founder and Nawaz Sharif cannot return to Pakistan from London, while Maryam Nawaz cannot leave Pakistan as we will not let that happen. I commend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for getting Maryam's bail plea rejected [by the court]."

Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI Central Punjab has announced a protest against the remarks made by PML-N's MNA Javed Latif, who had earlier said that if anything happens to Maryam Nawaz, "PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay."

He also said that Javed Latif is "just a pawn", as such ideas are espoused by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.



'PTI ready to speak, opposition must agree to plea bargain'



The minister further said that the PTI is a "federal party with a big heart," because of which it is ready to speak with the Opposition in terms of parliamentary reforms and move forward.

"There is, however, no room for negotiation when it comes to the [corruption] cases filed against PML-N and PPP," Fawad Chaudhry maintained.

"We do not wish to throw PML-N and PPP leaders in jails. If these leaders agree to a plea bargain with the government, then they can go and live in London or Switzerland for all we care. Just leave us alone," Chaudhry said.

'Senate chairman election last nail in the coffin for PDM:' Shibli

On the other hand, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had fallen apart, adding that the election of the Senate chairman served as the "last nail in their coffin for the Opposition."

The minister asserted that the "PML-N backstabbed the PPP", whereas the "PPP betrayed JUI-F" — something which was "reflected in the results" of the Senate chairman election.

Faraz added that the PDM had "thought that the win of one seat in the federal capital had revived them, but it turned out to be an isolated event."

"The PPP had a different approach, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted resignations and PML-N found differences internally on its future course of action," Faraz said.

Answering a question, he said that though he is not much hopeful, the PDM should review its planned long march in the country’s interest and in view of the risks involved in the backdrop of the third wave of the coronavirus.

"Whatever identity of the PDM is left will be erased if they go for their planned programme [of the long march]," Shibli Faraz said.

— With input from APP.