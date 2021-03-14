Ministers attack PML-N's Javed Latif for 'Pakistan Khappay' statement

PML-N MNA Javed Latif speaks during a public event. Photo: Javed Latif Facebook

PML-N MNA Javed Latif had said if anything happens to Maryam Nawaz, PML-N will not say "Pakistan Khappay".

"For this, they deserve punishment, not forgiveness," says an angry Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Those who talk against solidarity of the country will meet the same fate as Altaf Hussain, warns Dr Shahbaz Gill.

ISLAMABAD: Various ministers of the government on Sunday criticised PML-N MNA Javed Latif for his 'Pakistan Khappay' remarks, accusing him of issuing an anti-Pakistan statement.

A day earlier, Latif had said during a current affairs show on a private TV channel that if anything happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say "Pakistan Khappay".



Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Latif's statement had made it clear that money was dearer to the PML-N than anything else.

He said that those who talk against the solidarity of the country would meet the same fate that MQM founder Altaf Hussain had met, adding that they should apologise for the remarks.

SAPM to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashed out at the statement, saying it is "the height of madness and shamelessness".



"For this [statement] they deserve punishment, not forgiveness," she tweeted.



"This Maryam Safdar sycophant Javed Latif has the audacity to threaten to break up Pakistan. Any fool who places loyalty to leader above loyalty to the country is a disgrace & should be dealt with accordingly," tweeted federal minister Ali Zaidi.





