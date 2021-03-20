After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness

The combo shows opening batsman Sharjeel Khan and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

Sharjeel Khan's fitness has become an issue before the South Africa tour.

Wasim Akram says Sharjeel has promised to work on his fitness.

Babar Azam had earlier defended Sharjeel's inclusion on the team on the basis of his form with the bat.

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has also commented on Sharjeel Khan's fitness level, saying he needs to work on it and improve it to meet international standards.

Akram, while addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Saturday, referenced the reservations raised by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam over the selection of the squads for the upcoming South Africa and Zimbabwe series.



"It is good to have a debate on team selection between the chief selector and the captain and it is normal to have a difference of opinion," Akram said.

Read more: 'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam

The national selection committee has been under fire over the selection of players for the Africa tour, in which several new faces have been inducted.

While responding to a question on Sharjeel Khan, Wasim Akram said the batsman has promised him that he will work on his fitness.



When asked about his influence on the selection, the former pacer said he does not interfere in anyone's business.

Read more: 'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi



Akram said that he does not call the selector and tell him who should be selected and who should not.



"I don't have that much time and those who are spreading such rumours are farigh log."