Kuwait FM enters self-isolation following meeting with PM Imran Khan

Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah meets Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, on March 18, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO

Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah has gone into self-isolation following his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan — who tested positive for coronavirus earlier today.

The foreign minister was in Pakistan for a two-day visit — March 18-19 — and had met PM Imran Khan on March 18.

In the meeting, both the leaders had expressed their resolve to strengthen bilateral relations and the former had given the premier a letter from Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as well.

Kuwaiti media said the foreign minister went into isolation after it was announced that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Regarding PM Imran Khan's health, his aide Dr Faisal Sultan has said that he has met the premier and he is "fit and doing well".

"The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest," he said, in view of the fact that the premier only has "mild symptoms".

