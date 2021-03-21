Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Makeup is now a child's play. Curious? Reality television star Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets her makeup done by Chicago West.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram Story on Saturday (March 20) to post multiple sweet videos of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson playing a makeup game. Her cousin three-year-old Chicago West is seen doing True's makeup. Chicago is Kim Kardashian's daughter - the third among her four children.

The videos shows the two small children who are three months apart in age, doing cute things in front of a large dressing-table mirror in the makeup room.

Khloe Kardashian's daughter is seen dressed in a blue Princess Jasmine costume. We view True standing in front of Kim Kardashian's daughter, who looks lovely in a pink tutu. Chicago is sitting in a plush pink chair.

Chicago is seen holding a dark lipstick from her mom's KKW Beauty brand and she applies it on her cousin's lips. True looks at herself in the mirror and gives out an excited scream. Her cousin Chicago also turns her lips red with the same lipstick.

Khloe has set up a separate Instagram account for her daughter. The reality star regularly updates the account with pictures and videos of her daughter.

True will turn three when she celebrates her birthday in April.

