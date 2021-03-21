Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick dishes details about his split with Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Reality TV star Scott Disick and supermodel Sofia Richie called off their relationship months ago last year.

However, with the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashian rolling out, the former flames are making headlines once again as Disick spoke to his ex Kourtney Kardashian about his split with Richie.

"I think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than they think…to be with you or with me. But it's very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it's definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends,” he told Kardashian.

He went on to reveal that Richie "literally said with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"

Separately, a source revealed E! News: "Sofia and Scott had to navigate many issues together throughout their relationship.”

"It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney. Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times,” they said.

"Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show. She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split. Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her. At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together,” the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch
Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix

Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix
Eminem has a strange habit

Eminem has a strange habit
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu
Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain

Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain
La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April

La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April
Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat
Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video
BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite
BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

Latest

view all