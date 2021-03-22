143 health workers have lost life to coronavirus in Pakistan so far

Health workers busy working on the coronavirus desk. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Serving in the line of duty, about 14,627 doctors, nurses and other health workers in Pakistan have been infected with coronavirus out of which 143 have succumbed to the disease so far, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to a document provided by the Ministry of National Health Services, a total of 14,627 health workers in Pakistan have been infected by COVID-19 so far, including 8,588 doctors, 2,177 nurses, and 3,862 other health workers.

The highest number of health professionals infected with coronavirus is from Sindh where 3,226 doctors have been infected with the virus so far.



About 1,944 health professionals have been infected in Punjab, 1,561 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 842 in Islamabad, 554 in Balochistan, and 338 in Azad Kashmir.

Out of the 143 doctors, nurses, and other health workers who died from coronavirus, 53 were from Sindh, 26 from Punjab, 35 from KP and 11 paramedics died from Islamabad.



In addition, three health workers from Gilgit-Baltistan, eight from Balochistan, and seven health professionals from Azad Kashmir have lost their lives to the contagion so far.