Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC to make key decisions today as positivity ratio exceeds 8%

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will hold its important session today to make decisions on the future course of action keeping in view the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country.

Given the surge in coronavirus cases and an above 8% positivity rate during the past few days, the meeting is expected to decide the implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas across the country.

According to sources, violations of the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being reported in most of the schools where examinations are being conducted.

Keeping that in view, the coronavirus monitoring body will also review the closure of schools and the conduction of scheduled examinations.

The coronavirus monitoring body will also mull over to put the most virus-hit areas in the red zone in the federal capital city and other provinces.

Pakistan is currently grappling with the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

3,669 new cases reported

As of March 22, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 630,471 with 3,669 new infections.

Throughout the country, 43,498 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, while 20 people succumbed to the disease.

About 583,538 people have recovered from the infection in the country so far.

The positivity ratio stands at 8.43% today.

'Pakistan will not go under complete lockdown'

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had dismissed rumours that the country was heading towards a "complete lockdown".

The NCOC chief was speaking to anchor Shahzad Iqbal on the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan on Saturday.

The discussion revolved around the rising number of coronavirus cases and the government's response towards it. Rumours of authorities contemplating a "complete lockdown" across the country were discussed.

Responding to a question, the NCOC chief had shot down the rumours.

"Complete lockdown is not the solution," he said. "We tried to explain that to people during the first wave [of the coronavirus] but they did not understand. You cannot shut down the entire country and steal people's livelihoods," added the minister.