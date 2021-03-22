Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Pakistan's South Africa tour to go ahead, says PCB after CAA imposes curbs

The Pakistan Cricket Board's logo, — File photo

  • CAA has placed South Africa in Category C.
  • PCB spokesperson says govt aware of tour.
  • Assures tour to go ahead despite curbs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured that the national side's visit to South Africa will not be sidelined after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed restrictions on travel from the African country.

On Saturday, the aviation body issued a new travel guideline placing 12 African countries, including South Africa, in Category C and imposing strict travel restrictions amid the coronavirus spread.

The countries included in Category C are prohibited from travelling to Pakistan.

A PCB spokesperson said the government was aware of the team's tour as the cricket board had sought permission from authorities to hold the training camp in Lahore.

Pakistan team will travel to South Africa through a chartered flight on March 26 and are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and four twenty20 internationals against the Proteas from April 2 to April 16 in Johannesburg and Centurion.

The spokesperson said that the national team would complete a three-day quarantine period in South Africa while practice will be allowed for those players who clear the COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Following the completion of the white-ball series in South Africa, the team will go to Zimbabwe through a commercial flight where they will play three T20Is and two Tests. The contingent will then return home on May 12 through a chartered flight. 

NWFC: Sialkot skipper Attiya Banu refuses to let defeat get to her

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali's mother passes away

Pak vs SA: Cricketer who tested COVID-19 positive joining squad after tests return negative

Hasan Ali misses his 'roti group', hopes to join the gang soon

IND VS ENG: Men in Blue clinch series with best T20 score against visitors

England's Dawid Malan breaks Babar Azam's fastest 1,000 T20 runs record

Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus

After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness

Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour

Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement

PCB expecting assurance from ICC for Indian visas for Pakistan team

Pakistan football to make return as PFF confirms participation in SAFF Championship

