Pakistan's South Africa tour to go ahead, says PCB after CAA imposes curbs

The Pakistan Cricket Board's logo, — File photo

CAA has placed South Africa in Category C.

PCB spokesperson says govt aware of tour.

Assures tour to go ahead despite curbs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured that the national side's visit to South Africa will not be sidelined after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed restrictions on travel from the African country.



On Saturday, the aviation body issued a new travel guideline placing 12 African countries, including South Africa, in Category C and imposing strict travel restrictions amid the coronavirus spread.

The countries included in Category C are prohibited from travelling to Pakistan.

A PCB spokesperson said the government was aware of the team's tour as the cricket board had sought permission from authorities to hold the training camp in Lahore.



Pakistan team will travel to South Africa through a chartered flight on March 26 and are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and four twenty20 internationals against the Proteas from April 2 to April 16 in Johannesburg and Centurion.

The spokesperson said that the national team would complete a three-day quarantine period in South Africa while practice will be allowed for those players who clear the COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Following the completion of the white-ball series in South Africa, the team will go to Zimbabwe through a commercial flight where they will play three T20Is and two Tests. The contingent will then return home on May 12 through a chartered flight.