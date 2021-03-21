Can't connect right now! retry
Travellers from countries severely affected by coronavirus barred from entering Pakistan

Representational image of an airplane standing on the runway. Photo: File 
  • Passengers belonging to countries severely affected by coronavirus have been barred from entering Pakistan.
  • These new orders will take effect from March 23 to April 5.
  • Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia are included in category C.

Passengers belonging to countries severely affected by coronavirus have been barred from travelling to Pakistan, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notification regarding coronavirus, these new orders will take effect from March 23 to April 5.

The category C countries include Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia. Passengers from these countries will not be allowed to enter Pakistan owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases there.

The CAA's directives state that passengers of 20 countries included in category A will be exempt from coronavirus tests. Countries part of this list include Australia, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

Read more: Travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan extended till March 14: CAA

According to the statement, coronavirus tests have been made mandatory for passengers of category B countries, 72 hours before arrival in Pakistan.

The CAA order states that the United Kingdom (UK) has been removed from category C and added to category B, while other countries are still on the list.

The country is currently battling the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and hazardous by health experts.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 8.7% with 3,677 new coronavirus cases reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

