Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Reuters

1.3 billion fake accounts taken down from Oct to Dec: Facebook

By
Reuters

Monday Mar 22, 2021

 A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. — Reuters/Files

  • Facebook had 35,000 people working on removing these accounts.
  • It also removed 12 million pieces of content on COVID-19 misinformation.
  • False claims about coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media.

As many as 1.3 billion fake accounts were taken down between October to December last year, Facebook said Monday, adding that it had over 35,000 people working on tackling misinformation on its platform.

The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post.

Related items

False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, during the pandemic.

Facebook’s disclosure of data on misinformation comes ahead of an inspection by the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms, including Facebook, are tackling misinformation.

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook says ‘technical issue’ caused global outage of WhatsApp, Instagram

Facebook says ‘technical issue’ caused global outage of WhatsApp, Instagram
WhatsApp outage sparks flurry of memes on Twitter

WhatsApp outage sparks flurry of memes on Twitter
WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage

WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage
WhatsApp hires Amazon's top executive to head payments business in India: sources

WhatsApp hires Amazon's top executive to head payments business in India: sources
YouTube goes after TikTok with 'Shorts'

YouTube goes after TikTok with 'Shorts'
WhatsApp working on three different playback speeds for voice message feature

WhatsApp working on three different playback speeds for voice message feature
WhatsApp Web: Video and voice calls available for desktop users

WhatsApp Web: Video and voice calls available for desktop users
Telegram tips: Group chat admins can have separate 'superhero' powers

Telegram tips: Group chat admins can have separate 'superhero' powers
TikTok considers rolling out group chat feature this year: sources

TikTok considers rolling out group chat feature this year: sources
Instagram unveils child protection tools

Instagram unveils child protection tools
Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content

Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content
WhatsApp CEO says Apple does not want people to use Android phones

WhatsApp CEO says Apple does not want people to use Android phones

Latest

view all