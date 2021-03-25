Four more areas in Karachi's District Central undergo micro-smart lockdowns

A man wears a protective face mask as he gestures while shopping amid the rush of people outside an electronics market in Karachi. — Reuters/File

The restrictions have been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It will stay in place for two weeks — from March 17 to April 08.

All people entering, exiting the areas will have to wear a face mask.

Micro-smart lockdowns have been imposed in four more areas of Karachi's District Central, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner on Thursday.



The micro-smart lockdowns have been imposed in four areas for two weeks — from March 17, 2021, until April 08, 2021.

Micro-smart lockdowns have been imposed in three Union Councils of Gulberg, including UC-3, 5, and 7, in UC-3 of Liaquatabad, and UC-2 and UC-6 in North Karachi.

Akin to that, smart lockdowns have also been imposed in three UCs of North Nazimabad, including UC-5 and -6.

The notification issued for the micro-smart lockdowns in Karachi's District Central, on March 17, 2021.

The notification further said that the lockdown was imposed in the respective lanes of the affected union councils after the district health officer indicated those areas as coronavirus hotspots.

All people entering and exiting the designated areas will have to mandatorily wear a face mask, the notification said, adding that unnecessary movement in affected USCs, pillion riding on motorcycles, and commercial activities will be banned.

Earlier on March 17, micro-smart lockdowns were imposed in different areas of the district.



The micro-smart lockdowns were imposed in different areas of the Central District on March 17, 2021, and will stay in place for 14 days, i.e. until March 31, 2021.

The areas where the lockdown was imposed include nine union councils (UCs) in the areas of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg, the notification said.