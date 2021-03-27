Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

BTS’s J-Hope took a trip down memory lane recently and got candid about the horrors that followed his idol trainee life.

The conversation began once the host for You Quiz on the Block asked the singer, “Did you ever want to quit during the hard trainee days?”

Without so much as a long pause J-Hope got open and honest, admitting “Yeah, many times… because even if I was a trainee I couldn’t do the things I wanted to do. To be honest, I wanted to play games, I wanted to go out and hang out. I wanted to stay with my family. I had to give up a lot of things in that perspective.”

He also went on to say, “Because it’s a dream I wanted so much. I had to become a singer. So I think I was good at letting go of those things.”

There even came a point where the exhaustion of trainee life got the better of him and forced him to buy a one-way ticket to Gwangju.

J-Hope reminisced over that time and explained to the host, “I took a bus… at the express bus terminal. We didn’t have SRT (Super Rapid Trains) so I ran straight to the bus terminal.”

But In the end, it was only the hope of his mother that helped him through life as a trainee as well as its grueling work hours.

J-Hope concluded by saying, “My mom believed in me and helped me, ‘I will make it happen.’ My mom’s happiness is my happiness. My mom’s smile is my smile.”

More From Entertainment:

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see
Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi

Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi
Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'
Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement

Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement
Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies

Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies
Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’

Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’
'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'
Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up

Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up
BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’

BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’
Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS

Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS
Kristen Bell gets candid over parenting horror stories: 'We're all only learning'

Kristen Bell gets candid over parenting horror stories: 'We're all only learning'

Latest

view all