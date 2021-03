BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’

Global singing sensations BTS recently left fans gushing with yet another trailer for their upcoming music video (MV) Film Out.

The teaser features aesthetic shots of the seven members in parallel universes mimicking in hints of beige, orange, blue and red.



Its parent album BTS, THE BEST is part of the group’s Japanese release featuring a total of 23 tracks with hits like Stay Gold, Lights and Blood, Sweat, Tears.

Check it out below: