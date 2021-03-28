BTS’s RM details his ‘frustrations’ with covid-19: ‘I can’t hold my head up anymore’

BTS’s RM recently opened up about the frustration he’s feeling after having to perform digitally throughout covid-19.

The star got candid during an appearance on tvN‘s You Quiz On The Block and admitted, “After a year of not being able to put on performances, I feel like the framework we worked so hard to build is gone.”

Later on into his conversation the star also admitted, “To be honest, I keep thinking, ‘Is it okay to work like this? Is it okay to make money working like this?”

BTS’s dream of giving it their all with every performance is whats struggling the most with the pandemic. “We worked with the mindset of putting our lives on the line, but once the moments that require sweat and passion were taken away, I kind of feel like I can’t hold my head up high.”