Pervez Elahi tells PM Imran Khan to 'arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches'

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Geo News/File
Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday reportedly advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus his energies on getting the maximum number of people vaccinated, according to a private television channel.

Reacting to a televised address by the premier to the nation a short while prior, the PML-Q leader said that in order to successfully combat the virus, it is more important for the prime minister to "arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches".

The prime minister had warned of an intensifying third wave of the coronavirus and appealed to the people to exercise precautions as he fears that the peaks the country may see may be "worse than the first two peaks".

Elahi was said by the television channel to have expressed concern that there are surges in coronavirus cases being recorded daily, and Pakistan, compared to other countries in the region, is lagging behind the most in terms of vaccinations.

He also reportedly spoke of the government's failure to control prices of essential commodities, saying that with the amount of inflation Pakistan is witnessing today, it has "become difficult for people to manage even two meals a day".

The PML-Q leader was also quoted by the channel as saying that if the people are not provided immediate relief, "the PTI-led government will find itself in a pickle in the next election".

