New USEFP building symbolises 'spirit of collaboration' in Pak-US educational ties: minister

Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar (left) and US Charge d'Affaires Natalie A Baker inaugurate new purpose-built headquarters of United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad on December 8, 2025. — APP

Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar on Monday underscored Pakistan's commitment to strengthening international academic partnerships as she joined US Charge d'Affaires Natalie A Baker in inaugurating the new purpose-built headquarters of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the inauguration symbolised the "spirit of collaboration" that has shaped Pakistan-US educational ties for generations.

She said that programs such as Fulbright and Education USA have enabled thousands of Pakistanis to gain exposure, skills, and global networks, which continue to benefit the country's public and private sectors.

"Today, we celebrate not only a building but a shared commitment to knowledge, opportunity, and a brighter future for our youth," she said.

She praised USEFP's dedication and acknowledged the role of the US Embassy, trustees, and Pakistani academic partners in advancing meaningful educational exchange.

The minister also lauded the integration of art and culture into the event, referencing the work of Dr Sultan as "a reminder that education is not only about systems and structures, but imagination, culture, and connection".

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding academic pathways for Pakistani students, enhancing transparency, and ensuring Pakistan's confident participation in global academic networks.

"Together, we can open many more doors for our students, doors that lead to knowledge, opportunity, and a more inclusive future," she added.

Earlier, CDA Baker highlighted that as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, the new USEFP complex will further reinforce bilateral cooperation in education and exchange.

"This is more than a building. It is a symbol of the deep commitment both the United States and Pakistan have to education, innovation, and building a stronger, more prosperous future together," she remarked.

She said that it will expand access to educational resources and equip the next generation of Pakistanis with the skills required to thrive in a global economy.

Senior US and Pakistani officials attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including US Department of State Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Sherry Keneson-Hall and distinguished guests from Pakistan’s academic and government sectors.