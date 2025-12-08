Cannot rule out treason case against PTI founder: PM's aide

PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah speaks to journalists in Islamabad, on August 20, 2025. — Online

Sanaulllah warns Khan’s party of "consequences".

Govt backs ISPR DG's remarks, says PM's aide.

He warns PTI of same fate as MQM founder.



Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that treason cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan could not be ruled out.

Political tensions have been high since last week after the military's spokesperson slammed Khan and his party for their "anti-army" narrative, while also calling the former prime minister "mentally ill" and a "threat" to national security.

Government members — in the Centre and provinces — have also targeted the opposition party for its rhetoric against the army, with some saying that it is no more a political party.

"We cannot rule out treason case[s] being lodged against the PTI founder," Senator Sanaullah, a senior PML-N leader and former interior minister, said during an interview on a private broadcaster.

After Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry's presser, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said he was "disappointed" and sought de-escalation.

Sanaullah said that the ISPR DG delivered a clear message during the press conference. He added that PTI had been given a direct warning: if they treat this matter as a joke, they will suffer the consequences.

The PM's aide said that the government fully endorsed the ISPR DG’s remarks. He said the narrative used by the terrorists involved in the Jaffer Express attack was amplified simultaneously by Indian, Afghan, and PTI-linked media.

According to him, the tweet issued by the PTI founder after meeting his sister — and the language used in it — made the situation clear. He added that the statements made during the public gathering would also reach the concerned quarters, and they would receive the message with full force.

"These people are sealing their own fate by engaging in such actions," the senator said, asserting that their fate would be no different from that of MQM and its founder. He added that it now appeared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was heading towards becoming 'Adiala Tehreek-e-Insaf'. He maintained that the majority of PTI members would not become part of this "madness".

"Where are MQM London and its founder today?" he asked.

Sanaullah said the PTI founder's sister had assured jail authorities prior to the meeting that she would not issue any statement to the media. He added that during the meeting, the PTI founder did not even ask his sister about her health.