7-year-old dies in South Waziristan due to 'lack of facilities' in govt hospital

A man carries body of seven-year-old daughter, who died due to the alleged lack of facilities in government hospital located in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Reporter

A seven-year-old girl lost her life in South Waziristan due to the "lack of essential facilities in the state-run hospital" of the district, said the victim’s family, Geo News reported on Monday.

In a video, circulating on social media, the victim’s father was seen expressing anger over the "lack of facilities" in the hospital and accusing the staff of negligence.

He said that the public representatives turned a blind eye while the population of their constituencies was suffering.

Furthermore, he urged public representatives must come out of Adiala's obsession and see the children of Waziristan.

Warning to stage a protest with the tribe outside the District Health Officer’s (DHO) office, he demanded immediate action to address the lack of facilities in the hospital.

In response to the incident, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation attempted to defend the hospital and issued a clarification, saying the Category D Hospital, Mula Khan Sarai, has not been outsourced yet, and the process of signing the agreement with the selected firm is underway.

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan confirmed the incident, acknowledging the staff shortage, saying that the hospital is currently being administered by the DHO.

However, he added that the staff was being recruited on a contract basis.