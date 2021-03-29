Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Kate Middleton brutally attacked by Meghan's fans: 'So self-absorbed it's painful!'

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Meghan Markle's supporters criticised Kate Middleton for preaching about showing kindess to others

Kate Middleton rang in the weekend with a glimpse at her Hold Still photography competition. 

As soon as the Duchess of Cambridge uploaded the post in the internet, a plethora of Meghan Markle's supporters came forth attacking her.

They criticised Kate for preaching about showing kindess to others, while being disrespectful and hurtful towards her own sister-in-law. 

An internet user slammed, "Oh god, this is so self absorbed it's painful."

A second Twitter user replied: "Maybe you should look back about you treated your only sister in law???"

Another person commented, "And the insecurity and petty attitude that we showed in turn landing up throwing out a couple of family members for good."

A fourth user blasted: "The kindness to her sister in law?"

Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation In 2020 is a project initiated by the Duchess and the National Portrait Gallery containing a book showcasing photographs of key workers and people isolated from family and friends, during the ongoing pandemic. 

