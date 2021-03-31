Oscars to allow virtual appearances following backlash

The Academy Awards has reportedly relaxed its decision that nominees must attend in-person this year after following backlash and concerns regarding quarantine requirements.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which organises the Oscars, appears to have now ruled that virtual appearances will be allowed. It comes after concerns were also made by film distributors regarding the quarantine requirements on both sides of travel, which could rack up costs.

The Academy had to face huge criticism over its previous move as it had made in-person attendance of overseas actors, crew members and filmmakers compulsory amid a pandemic.

As per new report, all nominees have been directly contacted and invited to participate in a Zoom conversation with show producers during which they will be given updates about the show including options to participate remotely.

The Oscars are charging forward with plans for the big show on Sunday, April 25.