Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Piers Morgan celebrates 56th birthday amid threats and backlash over his stance against Meghan

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Piers Morgan marked his 56th birthday in style, urging people to 'wake up' before plunging his face into a cake amid threats. 

The television presenter, who turned 56 on Tuesday, has shared a video which shows him smashing into a birthday cake, which was sent by the publisher.

Alongside the video, the TV hos wrote: “Tastes as good as it reads.”

Piers Morgan quit his job as a presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

