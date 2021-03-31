Gwyneth Paltrow says she was not ready to be a step mother

Can't connect right now! retry
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she struggled a bit with being a step mother when she married Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow came forth sharing about her parenting journey and how she had to grapple with being a stepmom. 

In the latest episode of The Goop Podcast, the Oscar-winning actress revealed she struggled a bit with being a step mother when she married Brad Falchuk. 

When the two tied the knot, the blended family included Falchuk's children, Isabella and Brody, as well as Paltrow's, Apple and Moses with Chris Martin.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," she said. "When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'Shit, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?'"

Paltrow said she learns a new thing everyday as a stepmom.

"It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them and I've learned so much about myself through the process," she said.

In an interview earlier, Paltrow revealed being a stepmom was a challenge when the kids do not agree on something. 

"I have no idea ... I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls," she told The Sunday Times. "If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted."

